Knight Riders fans not giving up

Trinbago Knight Riders spinner Khary Pierre celebrates a wicket against Barbados Tridents on Thursday at the Kensington Oval, Barbados. PHOTO COURTESY CPL 2019

A GROUP of Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) fans yesterday acknowledged that they are worried over the team’s recent struggles in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).However, they are convinced that the TKR will be able to return to winning ways when they return home to face leaders Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair on Monday. Newsday caught up with a trio of TKR fans in Dover, Barbados yesterday, after the team’s 63-run spanking from hosts Barbados Tridents.Jerry Moses, David Brown and Adrian Hosein, who are all residents of the United States, flew to Barbados to witness the clash between the Kieron Pollard-led TKR and the Jason Holder-led Tridents – a meeting between the present and past West Indies One Day International (ODI) captains.Thursday’s defeat saw the TKR extend their winless run to three games, and the Tridents, on the other hand, ended their eight-game losing streak at the Kensington Oval.According to Moses, “I am not giving up on the Knight Riders. Yes they had a few bad results lately but I still think they have what it takes to retain their title.” The TKR lost in a Super Over to the St Kitts/Nevis Patriots last Thursday, and their game against St Lucia Zouks on Saturday was abandoned due to rain.“You have to remember that (influential captain) Dwayne Bravo is injured, and Colin Munro and Darren Bravo joined the team late, so I urge all TKR fans to rally around the team.”Brown felt that the TKR bowlers allowed the Tridents to get to a fast start, and were unable to restrict the scoring during the death-overs (16-20).“I find Ali Khan didn’t vary his pace, and the left-hander (JP Duminy) just played a wonderful innings,” said Brown. “Sunil (Narine) is battling a finger problem, and (Jimmy) Neesham had a bad over against St Kitts.“So I think Pollard is still trying to find his best combination of bowlers.

Don’t worry, we’ll overcome. We’re the champions.”Hosein touched on the batting, as he called for an end to the Narine experiment as an opener.“Sunil is not an opener, he just swings his bat,” Hosein mentioned. “Why not keep Mark Deyal (who opened against the Patriots) or even try Munro. Let’s keep Narine at eight, to help out the lower order.”The trio will return to the US this weekend, and Brown mentioned, “The TKR always play well at home. Let’s go TKR, don’t give up the fight fellahs.”