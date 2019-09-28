Kelly-Ann in world 100m semis

Kelly-Ann Baptiste

TT's Kelly-Ann Baptiste secured her spot in the women's 100m semi-final at the IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) World Championships on Saturday morning in Doha, Qatar after placing second in her respective heat.

She clocked a time of 11.21 seconds, just behind Jamaica's Elaine Thompson who finished in 11.14 seconds.

Baptiste clocked the 14th fastest time of the 47 athletes who competed in all six heats.

The semi-final will be held on Sunday at 2.20 pm (TT time).