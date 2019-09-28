Fyzabad Anglican ‘partially’ open

FORMS five and six students of the Fyzabad Anglican Secondary School returned to classes for the first time on Wednesday, three weeks after the school term started. But students in the lower forms are still "on holidays." It may take another week for them to return to class as arrangements are being made to upgrade buildings to accommodate them.

This situation arose after the demolition of a dilapidated building which housed some nine classrooms. Teachers refused to attend classes because the building posed a safety risk. Parents kept their children away for the same reason and also held a demonstration outside the compound at the beginning of the term.

Minister in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis visited the school and met the Anglican board, principal and PTA. Through its facility management providers, the main building which had been identified as structurally compromised was demolished

Francis has committed to replacing the building on the site where the old structure was demolished.

In the meantime, restoration work begun this week on a pre-fabricated and other buildings located on the southern side of the compound. There is an expectation work will be completed by October 5, so all students can return to school on October 7.

In its official Facebook page, the school’s Parent Teachers Association (PTA) said simultaneous work will also begin to transform the school hall into four classrooms. The scope of work for this building includes the installation of a dropped ceiling, and air-conditioning of the space.

“It is expected that the new structure will house ten classrooms, to fully cater for teaching in the 21st century. The timeline for the delivery for the new building given by the ministry, is the end of December 2019. This will now allow the institution to cater for most of the teaching requirements, due to the increase in the number classrooms,” said PTA president Evril Jeffrey.

At a PTA meeting on September 19, members suggested partnerships be formed with past students here and abroad for the construction of a multi-purpose hall.