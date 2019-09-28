Fisherfolks wait for Patriotic to return ‘regular’ gas to TT

SINCE the closure of the Petrotrin refinery and the termination of the importation of “regular” gas to supply the local market, fishermen have been complaining about the increased cost of doing business.

In December 2018, Energy Minister Franklin Khan announced that it had become uneconomical for Paria Fuel Trading Company, which took over the importation of fuel, to continue importing regular gas.

Khan gave as a reason, the low demand with a fluctuating figure between 8,000 to 10,000 barrels a month.

Fisherfolks said this hard-hitting decision, coupled with pirate attacks and pollution in the sea, had severely compromised their trade.

In addition, they said the gas was burning out faster as super gas was not designed for their engines.

In February they took their plight outside of the Parliament to protest for a return of the cheaper fuel to power their boat engines, or a tax exemption from gasoline purchase.

With last week’s announcement that the company owned by the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) has secured the bid to operate the refinery, fisherfolks now have a sense of renewed expectation that the supply of regular gas will once more be flowing from the service stations pumps throughout the country.

Corporate secretary of Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS), Gary Aboud, said it is a promise made by Ancel Roget, president general of the OWTU, to bring back affordable gas – meaning regular gas which was retailed at $2.60 per litre as compared to super gasoline which they now use at $4.97 per litre.

Quoting from different media houses between December last year to date, Aboud said Roget promised a supply of regular gas to service the fisherfolks if the OWTU acquired the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery. Aboud said fishermen intend to hold him to that promise.