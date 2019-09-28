CWC gives $70,000 in donations

CHEQUES and hampers worth $70,000 were handed out to organisatons and individuals by the Canadian Women’s Club (CWC) at its welfare distribution event at Criss Cross Cafe in Woodbrook on Thursday.

CWC’s VP Lynn Murray said that since 1941, her organisation has been making donations to the needy, with 484 organisations benefitting from the $2 million raised to date.

A happy Dwayne Henderson, chairman of the St Ann’s/Cascade Motivational Programme, thanked the CWC for their ongoing support. He said to them: “This goes further than you think.”

The organisation is responsible for providing 53 under privileged children from various parts of Trinidad with schooling, as well as psychological therapy.

Another donation recipient, Lynne Bharath, is a 32 year-old victim of a hit and run road accident that left her mentally and physically damaged. Her brother Robert Bharath also thanked the CWC for the contribution, saying it will go a long way in helping pay for the extensive therapy his sister has to undergo.

Following surgery last week Lynne needs speech therapy as well as physical therapy. The Dominica Sisters-run Christ Child Convalescent Home where street children are housed, schooled and cared for are to receive furniture, food, washing supplies, toiletries, along with two hampers courtesy Bunny Imports and Exports Ltd they received yesterday.

Also benefitting from the donation exercise Precious Gocking, a mother of two children, whose house was burnt down, and who now resides in a yard where mechanic works take place. Since both children suffer with asthma, they were recipients of asthma medication and food hampers.

A number of hampers were also sent to the Woodbrook Secondary School to distribute to students from poverty stricken homes. Jai Rampersad, general manger, and Roger Obrien, director of sales and marketing, Bunny Imports and Exports Ltd vowed afterwards, to distribute ten hampers every month, up from the five a month they were donating for the past four months.

These hampers will be given to the CWC for distribution to needy families and establishments. During the meeting, Murray revealed that the club’s annual Thanksgiving Tea Party, their major fund-raiser, will be held on Sunday October 13, from 2 pm at Hilton Trinidad.