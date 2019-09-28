Carolyn: Govt desperate over refinery

Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan

THE Government is desperate to restart the mothballed refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre because they are unable to find US$20 million per month to pay for the import of gasoline and other refined products by Paria Fuel Trading Company, alleged former energy minister Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan, in a telephone interview with Newsday yesterday.

She said the Government had previously ignored her warnings not shut the refinery, even as it is now likely to reopen.

“We told them there would be a net outflow of foreign exchange but they told me I don’t know what I’m talking about. But they now realise the negative effect.” The Congress of the People (COP) leader said the refinery closure has so far cost the country by way of lost employment and drop in income tax and national insurance deductions formerly collected from workers.

“And you may not get back your markets especially in the region.” she warned. “That is why they got no real bids.”

Seepersad-Bachan lamented that the Government had discontinued its arbitration proceedings over Petrotrin’s US$350 million Ultra Low Sulphur Project. She said while they had a good chance to recoup US$250 million from Samsung, they had instead settled for just $20 million.

Seepersad-Bachan also queried the process by which the OWTU was chosen as preferred bidder on the refinery.

“I don’t understand how this process was conducted. Cabinet can’t be altering the terms of acceptance.”

She said Cabinet cannot get involved in procurement, evaluation of bids and sale of assets, but must accept recommendations from the evaluation committee of technocrats.

Seepersad-Bachan said the refinery must be now re-opened as soon as possible. She hoped it would then bring TT regional markets, foreign exchange and jobs including those created by service contractors. Seepersad-Bachan said Imbert had once likened the refinery to an old car that keeps shutting down, but instead he should say why a relatively new refinery had got no bids.

Newsday was unable to contact either Energy Minister Franklin Khan or Finance Minister Colm Imbert for a response.