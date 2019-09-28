Blow to boxing Title bout cancelled one day before event

Ria Ramnarine, Public Relations Officer FineLine Promotions, alongside Bharath Ramoutar of FineLine Fight Promotions, Terry Bush, Fight Supervisor and representing Lionstone Entertainment, and boxer Prince-Lee Isidore, The media conference called to weighing boxers for the Lionstone Entertainment and Fine Line Fight Factory entitle Boxing Fury, to be held at Chaguanas Indoor Sporting Complex on Saturday, was cancelled due to a lack of funding, The offices of the Trinidad Boxing Board of Control, Hasley Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. Friday, September 27, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

TT BOXER Prince-Lee Isidore has been left disappointed once again after his highly anticipated lightweight boxing match against Mexico's Emmanuel Herrera, carded for today, was postponed. While a new date is yet to be set, the promoters say it is due to a lack of funds as they are approximately $50,000 short.

The announcement was made by former TT professional boxer Ria Ramnarine at what should have been a weigh-in, but instead became a press conference, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain yesterday afternoon.

It is the second time this fight has been postponed. It was originally carded for June 29 but was called off as Herrera suffered a hand injury in training leading up to the bout.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight world title fight between US-based TT veteran fighter Lorissa Rivas (9-3-0) and Canada’s Annie Mazerolle was also called off. The event was scheduled to be held at the Chaguanas Indoor Sporting Complex at 6 pm.

"The amount of funding required to cover the cost of the bout, Mr (Boxu) Potts and they were trying until the very last minute but unfortunately they did not generate enough funds for it," said Ramnarine.

In addition to this, Hererra was unable to enter TT due to passport issues. Upon arriving at the Piarco International Airport on Wednesday, he was allegedly turned away after officials realised his passport was about to expire within one month. This prompted the event organisers, Lionstone Entertainment and Fine Line Fight Factory, to find a replacement. They said Guyana's Orland Rogers agreed but they were still unable to get enough money to pay him.

On September 7, the professional boxing card received a $75,000 boost from the Office of the Prime Minister’s Sport and Culture Fund. Amanda Potts, daughter of promoter Boxu Potts, thanked officials for the contribution in a press release, but said they were "still struggling for finances," at the time.

An emotional Ramnarine said yesterday, "Sometimes you see an event and people don't understand the cost associated with it. They don't realise it's simple things like the venue that has to be paid for, the ambulance, supervisors coming in, corner man, fighters, the cost of the belts, the sanction fees to international bodies. When you really think about it, it's a lot more than one could initially think."

She said ticket sales were doing well and the public was excited for the fights.

Isidore has been training for the past six months and said was extremely disappointed at the news.

He said, "It puts a damper on your spirit when you're looking forward to this big fight here. As Ria says, holding faith, trying at it, things do work out at the end of the day – but disappointed. But I'm sure that this time around when the fight comes around, I'll fight the person I'm supposed to fight and not a replacement."

Asked what he will be doing until an official date is announced, he said, "I'm gonna take about a week off to get back to that plateau level to peak again for the fight."

The organisers say they are hoping the situation can be resolved within the next six weeks.

Bharrath Ramoutar, manager of Fine Line Fight Factory and one of Isidore's coaches said he too is disappointed, adding that it is the first event he has ever had to call off.

"This is a very sad moment. What we are trying to build in terms of pro boxing in TT has been broken down."

All tickets under the previous date will still be valid or can be refunded in full. Organisers fear a low turnout given the disappointment.

Ramnarine said, "I can only ask of the fans and more so the fighters to just keep the faith and keep trying, keep training. As a former pro boxer myself, I know how difficult it is to continuously train and have fights cancelled all the time but it's just about not giving up. It's hard to ask that of them but I'm hoping we are able to pull it through."