Wright misses World long jump final

Andwuelle Wright at the 2019 NGC/NAAATT National Open Championships, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

TT's 2019 IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) World Championships campaign got off to a shaky start in Doha, Qatar, this morning as national long jump record holder Andwuelle Wright failed to qualify for the men's long jump final.

Wright failed to meet the qualifying distance of 8.15 metres, with two jumps of 7.76m after fouling on his first attempt. Only one athlete, Juan Miguel Echevarría of Cuba, directly qualified for the final with a jump of 8.40m. The other qualifiers indirectly booked their spots as they finished within the top 12 performances.

Wright's personal best and season's best currently stands at 8.25m, which was set at the 2019 Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-23 Championships in Mexico. This performance landed him a spot in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

TT's campaign continues on Saturday at 9.44 am as Kelly-Ann Baptiste competes in the women's 100m heats, going up against athletes such as Jamaican Olympic medallists Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson, among others. Baptiste's season's best stands at 11.14 seconds, with a personal best of 10.84 seconds.

The Championships end on October 6.