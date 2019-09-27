TTOC Women in Leadership Forum tomorrow

Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe will be the feature speaker today.

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee will host the 3rd annual Advancing Women in Leadership Forum at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre tomorrow from 8.30 am to 4 pm.

The theme of this year's conference is "Gender Equality is Change and Change is Painful" and will see Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe as the feature speaker. The other keynote speaker is Dame Louise Martin, the president of the Commonwealth Games Federation.