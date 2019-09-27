THE STATISTICS presented by Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine to the Inter-American Human Rights Commission (IAHCR)…
Hon Colm Imbert, Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Finance greets Dr. Maura Patricia Imbert, Biochemist, recipient of Hummingbird Medal GOLD in Astronomy,The 50th annual National Awards ceremony,Lord Kitchener Auditorium, NAPA.Port of Spain,Tuesday, September 25, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes, President, pins the Hummingbird Medal GOLD, Norman Eleanor Blizzard Inniss, former Pharmacist,The 50th annual National Awards ceremony,Lord Kitchener Auditorium, NAPA.Port of Spain,Tuesday, September 25, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes, President, presented the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, to Professor Hollis Urban Liverpool "Chalkdust" for distinguished and outstanding service to Trinidad and Tobago,The 50th annual National Awards ceremony,Lord Kitchener Auditorium, NAPA.Port of Spain,Tuesday, September 25, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes, President, presents wife of late Devendra Boodooram, Prison Officer II with the Hummingbird Medal Bronze for loyal and devoted service in Public Service,The 50th annual National Awards ceremony,Lord Kitchener Auditorium, NAPA.Port of Spain,Tuesday, September 25, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
Winston Dookeran, Basdeo Panday and his daughter Makeda Panday,The 50th annual National Awards ceremony,Lord Kitchener Auditorium, NAPA.Port of Spain,Tuesday, September 25, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
Carol Anne Valley and her son Kevin Valley,The late Kenneth Cyril Valley, former parliamentarian and minister of trade, posthumously recievedChaconia Medal GOLD, for outstanding Public Service,The 50th annual National Awards ceremony,Lord Kitchener Auditorium, NAPA.Port of Spain,Tuesday, September 25, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
Onika Mars, President and Founder of Woman of Substance Tobago, recieved the Medal for the Development of Women GOLD, for outstanding contribution to the development of Women's Right's and Issues in Trinidad and Tobago,The 50th annual National Awards ceremony,Lord Kitchener Auditorium, NAPA.Port of Spain,
Martha Alicia Archer, Former Business Services Manager(WASA) and Onika Mars, President and Founder of Woman of Substance Tobago, recipients of Hummingbird Medal (GOLD) and Medal for the Development of Women(GOLD) respectively,The 50th annual National Awards ceremony,Lord Kitchener Auditorium, NAPA.Port of Spain,Tuesday, September 25, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
The 1st Queen's Royal College Scout Band,The 50th annual National Awards ceremony,Lord Kitchener Auditorium, NAPA.Port of Spain,Tuesday, September 25, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes, President, presents John Seyjagat, Lecturer and Executive Director of the Zoological Association of America and International Director of the Zoological Society of Trinidad and Tobago, with the Hummingbird Medal GOLD for Education and Conservation,The 50th annual National Awards ceremony,Lord Kitchener Auditorium, NAPA.Port of Spain,Tuesday, September 25, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes, President, recipients of Humming Medal GOLD,The 50th annual National Awards ceremony,Lord Kitchener Auditorium, NAPA.Port of Spain,Tuesday, September 25, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes, President, specially invited guestThe 50th annual National Awards ceremony,Lord Kitchener Auditorium, NAPA.Port of Spain,Tuesday, September 25, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes, President, recipients of the Medal for the Development of Women's Rights and Issues in Trinidad and Tobago,Ms. Marilyn Barker-Duncan, Ms. Onika Mars, Professor Patricia Mohammed and Asiya Mohammed,The 50th annual National Awards ceremony,Lord Kitchener Auditorium, NAPA.Port of Spain,Tuesday, September 25, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes, President, Citizen True, particpantsThe 50th annual National Awards ceremony,Lord Kitchener Auditorium, NAPA.Port of Spain,Tuesday, September 25, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes, President, with recipients of the Public Service Medal of Merit GOLD,The 50th annual National Awards ceremony,Lord Kitchener Auditorium, NAPA.Port of Spain,Tuesday, September 25, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.
