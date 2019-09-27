Stewart gives thanks

REIGNING Large, Medium and Small champion Panorama arranger Duvone Stewart celebrated his 43rd birthday with a thanksgiving and party last Friday evening at BPTT Renegades panyard on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain.

Stewart gave thanks to all who helped him achieve success including the steel orchestras with which he was and still is associated.

“This year 2019 is a memorable one, I want to thank all the players and supporters for the love they have shown me,” Stewart told the gathering. “It was unconditional love and I give it back to all of you. I want you all to enjoy the ride with me.”

He called out the management of Pan Elders for the time the band gave him, “Seven years they worked with me and we won six times, love you all.” He also thanked the executive of the TT Defence Force for the opportunity to arrange for its debut as a small steel orchestra and presented a token of appreciation to representative.

When it came to Renegades, Stewart went down memory lane: “It was in 1987 when I was just 11 years old in Tobago that I heard Pan in A Minor arranged by Jit Samaroo. That was the turning point in my life, there and then I truly began accepting great music.

“I started playing with Renegades in 1992 and stayed with them until 1999 racking up four titles. I will admit I always wanted to be like Jit Samaroo. Here I have to thank Candice Andrews-Brumant (captain). In 2006 she came to me about arranging for Renegades but I refused. I felt I was not good enough.

“In 2010 Candice came back at me and I still did not bend. It was not until 2012 when she pulled me aside and told me now is the time that I accepted. That year Renegades placed fourth in Panorama. After that I was stuck on the number three, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 we placed third.”

Stewart went on, “(The year) 2018 was another turning point, 21 years after the last victory the love came back in a year for love. And it remained into 2019 and we did the back-to-back victories. I am looking forward to 2020. I am going for the hat-trick. I will not be leaving Renegades in the near future I will die as the band’s arranger.”

He then thanked the executive and presented a token of appreciation just as he did with the Defence Force.

For the first time Stewart publicly revealed the secret of his success, he said, “Just like Michael Jackson had Quincy Jones as the man behind the singer, I have Dante Pantin, he has been the man behind the scenes showing me the music, telling me how to go and where to go. I truly admire Dante and all he has done for me.” Stewart also gave Pantin a special award for the commitment and love he has shown him.

He then asked for a minute silence for the late Ken "Professor" Philmore who was at his birthday celebrations last year. The party then started with performances by Santa Cruz Rhythm Section, Roadblock, Farmer Nappy, Voice and Supernovas Steel Orchestra.