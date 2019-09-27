SRPs: We are being treated like slaves

SPECIAL Reserve Police officers are calling on Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to address a number of issues facing them including late payment of salaries.

The officers told Newsday yesterday they are being paid long after their counterparts in the police service. They are demanding that they be treated equally since they work just as hard and just as long. The officers began circulating their frustration in a social media post calling on Griffith to step in.

Part of the post read: “For far too long the full time Special Reserve Police officers have been treated like the outside children of the TT police service. Enough is enough. Full-timers are humiliated by the public and most of all oppressed and ridiculed by the administration, seniors and most regulars of the TTPS.”

Newsday spoke with one officer who said he and he and his colleagues are not paid while on sick and injury leave. Their grievances include a lack of back pay owing since January, constant late payment of salaries, a slow and bureaucratic absorption into the police service and a lack of full medical coverage.

Officers said they were once on a computerised system which facilitated them being paid the same time as regular police officers, but that was changed and their salaries are now processed manually.

“SRP’s have no terms and conditions of employment. We bear this burden for far too long.

“We stand without even proper representation, because the SRP Act 15:03 only governs part time SRPs. I am calling begging on the President, Prime Minister, Minister of National Security and our leader and Commissioner of Police to hear our cries for redress in these matters. We served our country and its citizens honourably under these conditions for years, and our silence is equivalent to what happened in slavery.”

When contacted on the late payment on Wednesday, president of the Police Social and Welfare Association Sgt Gideon Dickson said the issue is a recurring one and asked that the officers have patience. He added that if they are not paid by Monday, he will address the situation.

Griffith, when called yesterday, said he was fully aware of all the issues concerning the SRPs, and spent two hours in meetings yesterday seeking to resolve them as soon as possible.

He added that he is dealing with it “personally” having met with the relevant people assigned to the Police Administration Building. He did not say how soon the problems will be resolved, but said it will be.