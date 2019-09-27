Servicemen react to receiving National Award: We love our country

AWARDED: From left, fireman Akil Melville, Coast Guard officer Jeremy Lewis and policeman Thaddeus Caraballo on Republic Day after they received their awards for gallantry at NAPA in Port of Spain.

THE three servicemen who received national awards on Republic Day for gallantry say they will continue to serve the nation to the best of their abilities, not because they have received official recognition, but because of their love for country.

Policeman Thaddeus Caraballo, fireman Akil Melville and Jeremy Lewis of the Coast Guard, received national awards for their role in rescuing residents trapped in houses during major flooding in the HDC's Greenvale housing development back in October 2018.

PC Caraballo told Newsday he felt pride and was very appreciative on being given a national honour. “We police officers do this kind of thing on a daily basis and not for awards or anything but because we are committed to our nation and our oath as police officers.

"We sacrifice ourselves for citizens and for love of country, but I must say, it was a very heart-warming feeling to know one of us has been recognised nationally."

Caraballo said the response from his peers was amazing. “Everybody is very happy. I have been receiving messages from colleagues all throughout the TTPS. We’ve been doing such good work which largely goes unrecognised and sometimes, if I'm being honest, we feel as if society at times can be ungrateful. So this award is for every policeman and woman, because I am a member of the service and when I go out there, I represent the TTPS."

Fireman Akil Melville said while he feels immense pride, he does not consider himself a hero. “People keep saying we are heroes, but to me it was just a matter of us coming together as neighbours to try to assist one another during that very trying period. Thinking back to that day, there were about eight other people who were very instrumental in the rescue operation.

"While Caraballo, Lewis and I were the stronger swimmers, those other residents on the ground held our ropes while we did what we had to do. Other residents too opened their doors to those in distress during the floods. They too are heroes. It was really a community effort and all should be applauded. This award is for them as well,” Melville said.

Melville said the Fire Service is his second family and his sense of giving and service to society is a quality shared by most if not all members of the Fire Service. "It’s a brotherhood and a sisterhood, the TT Fire Service. I will encourage anyone to join the Fire Service.

"This wasn’t the first time I’ve helped out, I am a fire-fighter 11 years and for seven of those years I was at LSAR (Land, Search and Rescue Unit) so what I did during the floods is along the same lines of my job in that unit. I will just continue to being me.”

When contacted by Newsday, Able-Bodied Seaman Lewis said jokingly, “you want an interview...I am not accustomed to this sort of thing." He said while it was nice to get a national aware, there are many, many unsung heroes in the country who do good on a daily basis.

Recalling the Greenvale experience Lewis said: “It was very frightening to see how quickly the waters rose. The situation was critical and in a scenario like that, your training kicks in and you just swing into action.

On being given a national award, Lewis said: “I hope that I represented the Coast Guard to the best of my ability. But for me personally, I will just continue to do my work to the best of my ability.” He revealed that his colleagues all said they were proud of him.