Second Sundays with Ethnic Jazz Club

Michael "Ming" Low Chee Tung

GARY CARDINEZ

An event called Second Sundays will be added to The Ethnic Jazz Club’s First Fridays for the 2019/2020 season.

The success of the monthly First Friday sessions has prompted the organisers to add another regular event to its calendar. Second Sundays will be a monthly event featuring a jazz combo.

The Ethnic Jazz Club studio at 51 Cornelio Street, Woodbrook, will see acts like Moyenne, Elan Parle, Rellon Brown and Dominant Seven, Douglas Reddon, Theron Shaw, Candice Alcantara and Natasha Joseph among others.

The launch of First Fridays comes off on October 4 from 7-9 pm while the inaugural Second Sunday is on October 13 with Elan parle and showtime is 4 pm and 6 pm.

Friday, October 25 will see Moyenne and guest guitarist Theron Shaw with showtime at 7 and 9 pm.

On November 1, First Friday goes from 7-9 pm while Second Sunday will be on November 10 with Jobim played by Natasha Joseph, Chantal Esdelle and Von Best. Showtime is 4 pm and 6 pm.