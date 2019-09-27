Power blackout in Tobago

TOBAGO has been hit by an island-wide power outage since about 5.30 pm, on Friday, said TTEC communications manager Annabelle Brasnell. Speaking at 6.20 pm, she said TTEC hoped to start getting a supply to customers within an hour, although saying that the cause of the outage was not yet known. “Our engineers are working on it. Our focus is on restoring supply to customers and then we will look for the cause.” Asked by Newsday, she declined to speculate whether recent bad weather was to blame.