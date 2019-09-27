PoS was not lucky, city was prepared Mayor on storm Karen’s passage

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez.

PORT of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez said the city was not lucky that flooding was minimal during the passing of Tropical Storm Karen, but better prepared.

Speaking at a City Council meeting at City Hall on Wednesday, Martinez said the corporation cleaned the East Dry River and removed over 100 truckloads of debris and silt. He added that although the drainage infrastructure in the city was inadequate to handle a large volume of water, the drains were constantly cleaned which allowed for quicker run off.

“You could imagine had we not done that what the run off would have been like. We knew that the silt would have stalled the water. We knew that a lot of additional debris would have come down as a result of that.”

He said TS Karen sent a signal that TT has to be better prepared. “Hopefully one day we will start looking at a bigger programme for flood alleviation. We have started a programme with the Ministry of Works where they have constructed a particular drain by the City Gate hub. It runs across the highway into the area by the lighthouse.”

He said the Ministry had yet to receive the necessary pumps but believed they would help when finally installed. He therefore encouraged people to develop better garbage-disposal habits, that they stop dumping waste in water courses and try to maintain a clean environment. He also urged people to keep their surroundings clean to help keep the mosquito population down. Martinez said people have expressed concern about mosquito infestation and requested more spraying exercises. However he said not only did it affected people with respiratory problems but if done too often mosquitoes could become immune.

He said the Chief Public Health Inspector indicated that people should instead focus on source reduction. Therefore Martinez urged members of the public to keep grass in the area low, report derelict vehicles, ensure there is no stagnant water around their homes, and to follow other simple instruction that would assist in mitigating the mosquito population. He added that companies that sell tyres should be careful on how they dispose of the product.

In addition, Martinez congratulated the government for restoring “one of our iconic heritage structures,” the White Hall. He also commented on the beautification projects at the Brian Lara Promenade, Woodford Square, and Memorial Park. He said it ensured that the country’s history and heritage was preserved and that it encouraged people to go to the city to enjoy its heritage and architecture. He added that the Council also intended to beautify Broadway in the near future.