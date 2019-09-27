Police may have to travel to UK for QC’s statements Ramlogan and Ramdeen returns to court for corruption case

POLICE may have to travel to the United Kingdom to get statements from British Queen’s Counsel Vincent Nelson, its main witness against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and former UNC senator Gerald Ramdeen.

The State is also soliciting “mutual assistance” from authorities outside of TT in an effort to get Nelson’s statements, Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, told Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle Caddle when the two men returned to the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court for a status hearing of bribery and corruption case against them.

In June, Gaspard apologised to the chief magistrate for his office’s inability to file and serve the statements of the prosecution’s witnesses. He did so again on Friday.

He said while some disclosures have been made, police were yet to take statements from Nelson since he is not in the jurisdiction and because of his health status. Nelson lives in the UK and had surgery earlier this year. Gaspard said the police may have to travel to the UK to get Nelson’s statements, while they were also seeking mutual assistance from the authorities.

The chief magistrate, meanwhile, suggested the possibility of getting the statements by video conferencing.

On June 6, Nelson pleaded guilty to his role in the alleged conspiracy. Nelson, who was indicted on three counts of conspiring to commit money laundering, misbehaviour in public office and conspiracy to commit an act of corruption, agreed to a plea deal and Justice Malcolm Holdip, who is to sentence him in January, accepted the plea agreement in accordance with section 26 of the Criminal Procedure (Plea Discussion and Plea Agreement) Act.

Nelson was granted permission to leave TT and return for the hearing of his case. He is on $100,000 cash bail. At the time, his attorneys expressed concerns for his safety and said he was in remission from prostate cancer but regularly needed access to his doctors in the US and the UK.

Gaspard asked for an adjournment, and Ramlogan’s lead counsel, Pamela Elder, SC, said she understood the position of the State, and suggested a date in January.

The matter was adjourned to January 13, when trial dates are likely to be set.

Elder also said the disclosures that have already been made required “deep analysis” and assured that evidential objections to statements, including those of Nelson’s if they are received, can be done by December. Ramdeen and Ramlogan are charged with conspiring with Nelson to misbehave in public office, to engage in money laundering and to bribe on various dates between October 1, 2010 and September 9, 2015.

Ramlogan is on $1.2 million bail and Ramdeen on $1.5 million.

At the June hearing, Gaspard said because the statements of the other 11 or so witnesses hinged on communication with Nelson, the prosecution was not able to have them prepared either.