Music business forum

Kasey Phillips, CEO of Precision Productions; left; Darryl Gervais, singer songwriter; Ramont "Monty G" Green, CEO Royalty and Respect Management and Cilicia Albert, digital product manager at Digicel.

The Music Company Limited (MusicTT), in partnership with Kingdom Management hosted the MusicTT Forward Frequency Music Business Forum on Saturday at Government Campus Plaza Auditorium, Richmond St, Port of Spain.

Headlining the event was Ramont "Monty G" Green, CEO, Royalty and Respect Management; Daryl Gervais, international singer/songwriter; Tenille Clarke, managing director and principal publicist, Chambers Media Solutions; and Kasey Phillips, CEO, Precision Productions.

The audience was treated to real-world advice by the presenters on topics ranging from the songwriting and production process, importance of the TT standard International Standard Recording Code (ISRC); simplifying the management of rights when recordings are used in different formats; the importance of social media branding; online music streaming and distribution platforms, and other topics.

General manager of MusicTT Melissa Jimenez said, “The information coming out of this conference was more than just talk, and gives tangible advice to performers, producers, writers and more in the music industry on next steps to be taken for their career.”

Participants also took part in a Q&A session at the end of the event and audience members commended the panel on the value of the knowledge and insight shared, said a media release.