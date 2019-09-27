MILAT cadets urged to commit themselves towards better

Newly capped cadets of the Charlie cohort pose with their special awards which includes Best Drilling Cohort and Best Cohort at the capping ceremony. PHOTO BY TYRELL GITTENS

TYRELL GITTENS

THE Military-Led Academic Training (Milat) Programme celebrated the transition of 105 trainees to cadet rank at its symbolic capping ceremony held at the Cumuto Barracks on Thursday. Reminding the newly inducted cadets of the significance of being conferred a headdress in the military, Milat programme director Major David Benjamin described the capping of the new cadets with garrison caps as a watershed moment.

Noting the cadets began their eight-week period of paramilitary training in early August, Benjamin said, "They would have committed to a sense of purpose, being and belonging."

The eight-week training period is a prerequisite for all entrants into the two-year Milat Academy and entails foot drills, first-aid training, land navigation, leadership training and life skills. With only successful trainees being capped and transitioning to cadet rank, he reminded parents and guardians, "Their accomplishments should not be taken lightly."

Reflecting on his hopes for the cadets, he said, "I hope that the past two months would have shown you that once you commit yourself to something, there is a better way and tomorrow." He spoke of Milat's aim which is to produce citizens who are upstanding and hold their worth in society.

Special awards were also distributed at the ceremony. In honour of their spirit of comradery, trainees Murray, Badald and Charley took home citizenship awards. The Charlie cohort made a splash as they took home awards for Best Drilling Cohort and Best Cohort. Fittest trainee was awarded to Quashie J while Best All Round trainee was awarded to trainee Jamie Charles.

Expressing joy at her son's accomplishment, Charles’ mother, Alisia Jolly-Charles said, "I feel so proud of my son and always knew that he would have done well." Sharing how he felt about taking home the Best Trainee award, Jamie Charles said, "I feel great because it took a lot of hard work and dedication." On his plans for his future, he said, "I have always wanted to join the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment and I hope that my dream comes true."