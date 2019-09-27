Mahase, Ruben sisters fly off to cricket camp Indian High Commissioner passionate about youth as…

Under-16 cricketers from left, Kiara Ruben, Adrian Mahase and Katrina Ruben at a reception held at the Ballroom Foyer, Hilton Hotel, yesterday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

THREE teenagers from TT will fly to India for a one-month long (Oct 1-30) cricket camp courtesy the India High Commission.

The three cricketers heading to India are Adrian Mahase and sisters Kiara and Katrina Ruben. Mahase, 13, is a top-order right-handed batsman, who attends Fatima College.

The resident of Freeport, who started playing cricket at five when he joined Preysal Cricket Club is hoping to meet India star batsman Virat Kohli on his trip to India.

Kiara and Katrina are from Waterloo and both attend Couva East Secondary School.

Kiara, 15, is excited about her visit to India and looks forward to seeing the land of her fore-fathers.

Kiara is known for her spin bowling.

Katrina, 13, is an opening batsman who started her cricket journey by emulating her older sister.

The TT cricketers will be joined by cricketers from a number of other Commonwealth countries.

A total of 18 countries would be represented at the training camp in Bengaluru, India, including Jamaica and Belize which are the other countries from Caricom.

Indian High Commissioner to TT Arun Kumar Sahu wants to create avenues for youngsters.

“The whole idea is to give opportunities to youngsters who will be the future of TT, future of India and future of the world.

“I am very passionate about working with the youth and India itself is a young nation and we know what is the value of dreams and aspirations.

This was one programme where we got the opportunity to take a few under-16 cricketers to India and expose them to the National Academy.

“Cricket as you know is a passionate game both in India and the West Indies.”

TT Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath, who thanked the India High Commission for the initiative, wants to see West Indies cricket rise to the top again.

“I hope that West Indies cricket and TT cricket come back on top.

“We are working hard at West Indies Cricket Board level and TT Cricket Board level to do what is necessary to bring back the old gloriest days of West Indies cricket when people use to be happy to look at cricket, come to cricket, to encourage people to come to the games.

We look forward where we can work together and I am calling on corporate TT and the Government of TT to join hands for us to do what is necessary for the sport.”