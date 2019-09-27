Landlord murdered while checking on tenants

A 57-year-old man who, relatives believe, went to check on his tenants who were being robbed, was shot dead by the intruders early Thursday morning.

Satnarine “Teddy” Rampersad’s murder happened shortly after 4am at his Titanium Crescent, Union Hall, San Fernando home.

Police said they received a call from one of Rampersad’s neighbours who heard unusual noises coming from his home. When the police arrived, they were met by two traumatised Chinese women who could not speak English. The police were directed to an upstairs apartment where they found Rampersad’s body on a bed. He had a gunshot wound to his neck. His house was not ransacked.

One of the rooms occupied by the tenants was ransacked, and cash, cellphones and jewellery were missing.

Fondly referred to as Teddy, Rampersad was described as a kind-hearted and generous man who went three times a week to the Hindu temple to pray. His brother Capildeo Satnarine, 61, said his Rampersad was a cool and calm individual who would help people whenever he can.

“I cannot believe that he was killed this way,” Satnarine said.

He and his sister Margee were on Thursday trying to find a way to break the news to their 80-year-old mother Dolly Rampersad.

Several of Rampersad’s friends gathered at his home as news of his death spread. One of his childhood friends said they were planning to host a birthday party on Saturday for another friend. “He was the live wire of our group of friends. He said he hoped those who killed Rampersad are brought to justice.

“Crime is out of control, and the government and authorities should now look at the way innocent people are being killed.”

Another friend said Teddy jokingly told him never to cry for him.

“It is difficult not to grieve for someone who is so close to us.”

San Fernando Homicide police are continuing investigations.