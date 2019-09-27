Four wounded after Belmont shooting

Four men are receiving treatment for gunshot wounds they received while walking along Davis Street, Belmont, last night.

Police said the men ages, 53, 37, 54 and 19 were walking in a track at around 7.05 pm when they heard gunfire and ran away.

After running a short distance the man began to feel burning in different parts of their bodies including their legs, hands and mouth.

They were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where they were treated and listed in stable condition.