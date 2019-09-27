Fire officers save PTown RC school

STILL THANKFUL: Minister in the Ministry of Education, Dr Lovell Francis, looks at the damage to the computer lab of the Princes Town RC School after a fire yesterday.

QUICK action by Princes Town fire officers saved the Princes Town RC primary school from being destroyed after smoke was seen coming from the school’s computer room yesterday.

The fire, which started just after 12 pm, destroyed the computer room at the back of the building. The blaze spread to the floor just above it but was contained by the fire officers.Minister in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis, who was at his Moruga/ Tableland constituency office, went to the scene after being told about the fire. He praised the quick response of the fire officers.“I am happy to report that the teachers and the principal had the presence of mind to get the children out of here instantly. The fire service responded literally in no time, the police service in no time. And because of that, they were able to contain the fire to just the basement area where it started and a little bit of the ground floor.”He said the 60-year-old building would have to be inspected by engineers from the Ministry of Works to determine whether there was any structural damage.He said arrangements have been made for the standard four and five students to be accommodated at the nearby Holy Cross RC church until repairs are done.“We will try to effect the repairs in a matter of days once we are given the go-ahead to have the school operations. So what could have been a very, very bad situation is now reduced to nuisance level.”