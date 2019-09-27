Colours of Love to help at-risk youth

Members of The Love Movement Senior Choir in Phantom of the Opera

THE Love Movement's trinity of choirs has long moved from being a conventional choir to an organisation that offers holistic and social development through the performing arts and spiritual guidance.

The group's mentoring programme helps the country’s at-risk youth and provides them with an opportunity to experience a level of achievement and self-worth.

To support its programmes and work in communities, The Love Movement will present Colours of His Love at Queen's Hall, St Ann's on October 4 and 5 at 7.30 pm. Colours of His Love is geared to the entire family with a blend of exciting music, choreography, costumes and stage design. The entire cast will begin the evening's programme by giving thanks to God with soul-stirring and popular gospel songs, said a media release.

The Senior Choir and the Republic Bank Love Movement Youth Outreach Group will perfrom excerpts from The Lion King, the world's best loved Broadway musical, the release said. The groups will then feature highlights from The Greatest Showman, a movie that recently took the world by storm. Songs featured will inlcude A Million Dreams, The Greatest Show, Never Enough, From Now On and the Oscar-nominated and Grammy Award-winning song This Is Me.

The Lights of Love Children's Choir will perform selections from Frozen while the Senior Choir will pay tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber with excerpts from his many musicals.

Musical and artistic direction is by Bernadette Scott, with Dr Helmer Hilwig as stage and drama director. Choreographers Francesca Vazzana, Janelle Spencer, Anneisha Skerritt-Wells and Lesley Lewis-Alleyne have been working tirelessly with the entire cast to add that unique touch. The technical team includes Frank Agarratt assisted by Corey Burnham for sound, Celia Wells as lighting designer and stage set and decor design is by Randal Halfhide of Another Idea.

Tickets are $250 and $200 for reserved seating and $150 for open seating and are available at the Queen's Hall box office .