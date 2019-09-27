Charles promises storm damage relief

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, left, chats with Weston Robley, whose Paul Street, Goodwood home was damaged by Tropical Storm Karen.

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles on Monday led an assessment team to get a first-hand view of the damage left in the wake of the Tropical Storm Karen. He was accompanied by Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment Kwesi Des Vignes, Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) director Allan Stewart, National Commission for Self Help Project Officer Kelvon Morris and a number of technical officers.

Speaking with Newsday, Charles indicated that the full assessment is yet to be completed as reports are still being accumulated.

He said Monday’s tour focused on the critical areas where severe damage occurred to people's homes.

“We had with us the officer from Self Help, and to that extent we would seek to have them do the necessary applications. We’re going to try to have it fast tracked and we’re going to try to get a contractor to speedily do the necessary repairs. In the meantime, to the extent that social services must intervene, we would do that.

"To the extent that, as well, we need to ensure that those persons have some kind of cover – be it tarpaulin or otherwise, we would also do that. So that in this transition period, we’ll try to make their lives as comfortable as possible as we seek to do what is required to bring the situation, as far as they are concerned, back to normal.”

Charles said he also had conversations with the Roxborough fishermen who lost their boats.

“From what I would have seen especially with the fishermen, the situation is really, really terrible because I was advised that 11 fishermen in Roxborough would have lost their boats. Those persons are persons who would do fishing for their livelihood.

“I would speak to the Secretary for Food Production and have a team go in as quickly as possible and do some assessments that would determine the kinds of assistance that we can give to those persons.”

Charles, who also holds the portfolio for Secretary of Education, said all schools except Scarborough Secondary were reopened on Wednesday. All schools were closed on Monday following the major flooding.

A press release on Wednesday evening announced that Scarborough Secondary was scheduled to be reopened yesterday.

The release stated "the electrical problem that occurred on a pole on the school's compound was rectified, and school resumes as usual."