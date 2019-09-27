N Touch
Friday 27 September 2019
Champs Fleurs vendor gunned down

Police are investigating the murder of a 24-year-old Champs Fleurs businessman who was gunned down while liming last night.

Police said Jahdiel David Robinson aka "Quashie" was sitting near a punch vendor along Esperanza Drive, Mt Dor Road at around 9.25 pm when he was approached by two gunmen who shot him several times before running away.

A passer-by took Robinson to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was declared dead at around 9.30 pm.

No motive has been established for the killing.

