Champs Fleurs vendor gunned down
Police are investigating the murder of a 24-year-old Champs Fleurs businessman who was gunned down while liming last night.
Police said Jahdiel David Robinson aka "Quashie" was sitting near a punch vendor along Esperanza Drive, Mt Dor Road at around 9.25 pm when he was approached by two gunmen who shot him several times before running away.
A passer-by took Robinson to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was declared dead at around 9.30 pm.
No motive has been established for the killing.
Reply to "Champs Fleurs vendor gunned down"