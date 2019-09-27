Chaguanas man held stealing batteries from church

A 47-year-old Chaguanas man is in police custody after breaking into a church and stealing a pack of batteries worth $100.

Police said a man walking past the Assembly Church of God, Endeavour Extension, Chaguanas, at about 9.00 pm on Thursday night reported hearing a banging sound coming from inside the locked building.

He called a church member, who viewed live CCTV footage inside the church and saw the bandit walking around. The man called the police, who went to the scene and arrested the man.

Investigators said they believe the man entered the building from a manhole at the back of the church.

When searched, a large pack of Energizer AAA batteries were found in his overalls.