A celebration of body positivity

A celebration of body positivity comes to Queen's Hall, St Ann's on October 12 with the Lights, Camera, Curve fashion show.

Many women in TT are full-figured women above size 12, said Janine Charles-Farray, where according to UK and US standards plus size starts. Finding clothes that fit can be frustrating for full-figured women. That's why Sonja Pollonais started her boutique Closet Red Plus Size Boutique in her Mt Lambert home.

Closet Red's fashion options grew interest and Pollonais started Lights, Camera, Curve as a celebration of body positivity. Now in its fifth year, the fashion show is celebrating the anniversary with #5MoodsOfFashion.

There will be five celebrated colours, five moods, five fashion runways and five paths to body positivity.

The five colours are red, a symbol of strength, warmth, energy and excitement; blue, a casual colour that depicts serenity, coolness, reflection and calm; black, a colour of sophistication, glamour, efficiency and substance; purple, a regal colour that denotes luxury, authority and quality; and yellow, an optimistic colour that shows confidence, friendliness and creativity.

As Lights, Camera, Curve is a celebration of all body types there will be a diverse selection of models of different ethnicities, sizes and heights ranging from five-feet to six-feet tall.

Pollonais wants women to not seek to alter their body, but to celebrate and feel good about themselves by finding the beauty within. This includes finding clothes that make them feel beautiful and confident.

"We want women to enjoy the experience they are having with their bodies in a powerful way. We want women to become their most positive self," Pollonais said at the Lights, Camera, Curve press conference at the Lost Tribe Mas Camp at Alberto Street, Woodbrook yesterday.

Closet Red has teamed up with the Lost Tribe to work on a post-Carnival accessories, and this will be featured at the fashion show.

There will be a showcase of talents including poets, plus-size dance groups, singers and local designers.

Anyone interested in outfits can make orders and inquires at the show.