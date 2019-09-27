3 in court for gun, ammunition

THREE men appeared in the San Fernando magistrates’ court on Wednesday charged with possession of a Taurus gun and nine rounds of ammunition.

One of them, Megus Simon, 21, was denied bail by senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor, because he has a pending case for robbery with violence. The others, Aaron Meade, 19, and Akeel Previl, 22, along with Simon were charged with being in possession of the firearm and ammunition on Sunday at Naparima Mayaro Road.

The men were told by Connor that the charges were laid indictably. Simon and Previl are from Tarodale while Meade is from Sunrees Road in Penal.

The charges were laid by PC Amit Deonarine of the Southern Division Task Force. Court prosecutor Cleyon Seedan objected to bail being granted to Simon because of a case that is pending in another court for robbery with violence.

Connor granted Meade and Previl $80,000 bail but refused Simon and remanded him into custody. The three were ordered to return to court on October 23.