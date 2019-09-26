What about colonialism, independence, republicanism?

THE EDITOR: Politically, our modern evolution follows three distinct stages – colonialism: 1498-1962; independence: 1962-1976; republicanism (a more responsible form of independence): 1976 to date.

Some activists argue that, more importantly, the focus should be on the development of a people. Because of this, I now ask: “To what extent have the people of TT developed over the journey from colonialism to republicanism?”

Certainly, there have been changes – people’s lifestyles have become more westernised, more selfish and materialistic; we also have become more educated academically but have not necessarily become more responsible, imbued with common sense and emotional intelligence.

Yes! We have our flags and trappings of independence but are we in the true sense of the word a sovereign nation? How have we become the people we now seem to be – superficial in our judgment, fun-loving rather than guided by a productive work ethic, flag-waving when we are victorious in sports rather than patriotic, angry and aggressive on the roads and in public places, politically driven by ethnic considerations, profoundly religious but not as spiritual, and widely certified but not necessarily educated to use our imagination and creativity.

We are guided constitutionally by a republican form of government but how many of us know what a republic represents? A modern republic represents a form of government in which the country is considered the property of all citizens, not the private concern or property of the rulers.

Scholars tell us that the primary positions of power within a republic are not inherited, but are attained through democratic elections; that it is a form of government under which the head of state is not a hereditary monarch – ie, a king, a queen, or an emperor or an empress.

Ideally, our republic projects a form of government in which elected individuals represent all citizens and exercise power according to the rule of law and our Constitution. We also have a ceremonial head of state, the president and an elected head of state, our prime minister. Indeed, we seem to be a representative democracy in which elections are sacrosanct.

Unfortunately, we need to take elections more seriously and vote on principles, love for country, and the future of our generations. Unfortunately, we do not have this mindset.

We therefore need to set things right and learn to find ways to inject an ideology into our culture, which will help us behave as our paper Constitution above reflects.

Also, our leaders and education system – as well as the other socialisation agencies – should take steps to have all citizens celebrate every August 31 and September 24 – not just as holidays to party but as days to honour our country and pledge ourselves to continuously reinforce and expand the gains we have made as an independent nation. Caution! This may take a generation.

RAYMOND S HACKETT

Curepe