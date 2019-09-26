TATT launches industry awards for excellence

File photo: Gilbert Peterson

TYRELL GITTENS

IN commemoration of its 15th anniversary, the Telecommunications Authority (TATT) launched the inaugural edition of its Telecommunications and Broadcasting Industry awards. TATT said the effort is aimed at highlighting the achievements of stakeholders in the telecommunications and broadcasting industries.

With the call for submissions to participate in the awards officially opened at Wednesday's launch, TATT chairman Gilbert Peterson encouraged organisations and individuals in these fields to submit entries as, he said, "Our aim is to recognise the accomplishments of the concessionaires in these two sectors."

He said submissions will not be judged by TATT but by an independent awards panel comprised of local and regional experts.

The awards will have eight categories honouring efforts in areas such as innovative service, accessibility, social contributions and technological disruption. In honouring the fields of telecommunications and broadcasting, Peterson reminded people of TATT's mandate to modernise these fields since the authority's establishment in 2004.

Noting that the authority has seen progress towards this aim he said, "We (TATT) want you to know we have seen and appreciate the tremendous contribution you have all made to national development through these two sectors." Anyone interested in being considered for the awards are asked to visit the authority's website for more information on the criteria as well as the submission process. Entries are being accepted until October 25.