Tacarigua woman awoken with beating, robbed

Police are investigating the robbery and assault of a Tacarigua woman after she was awoken and beaten by bandits at her home on Wednesday morning.

Police said the woman's mother left her asleep on the couch in the living room of the Savannah Drive home and locked the gates at about 6 am.

The woman told police at about 10 am she was awoken by punches to her face by two men, who tied her up and stole phones, cash and jewellry.

The men ran out the back door.

The woman called the police after freeing herself.