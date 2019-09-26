Sinanan: ‘We did all we could for TS Karen’

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.

MINISTER of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said workers from his ministry had monitored key locations across the country during last weekend’s passage of feeder bands from Tropical Storm Karen. In at least one place, workers had leapt into action to unclog a waterway when they saw waters rise.

He spoke at today’s post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

The ministry had been very adventurous during the dry season, he said, doing 400 projects to avert flooding.

Sinanan promised new, replacement water-pumps for Bamboo and nationwide, which would be electric and automatic, so they could be switched on from far.

Minister of National Security Stuart Young said the Government had done all preparations possible before the bad weather, such that so Greenvale and Oropune were spared last year’s devastation.

Young implored individuals to stop stealing material from riverbanks, a theft which contributes to flooding. He said it was a shame the overburdened police had to pursue such individuals, for offences such as theft of materials. Young promised a Beverage Container Bill soon but said it was up to individuals not to litter, alluding to blocked watercourses.

Young urged reporters in the field to ask flood-hit residents why they had built in a flood-prone area, even as Sinanan said most such areas were never designated as residential areas.