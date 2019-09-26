Setting the record straight Rowley on appearance at UN General Assembly

ROCKSTAR ROWLEY: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is thronged by supporters from the diaspora at a Republic Day meeting in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday night. PHOTO BY CARLA BRIDGLAL

CARLA BRIDGLAL

IN NEW YORK

THE Prime Minister delivers his first speech to the UN General Assembly tomorrow since he was elected in 2015. The reason, Dr Rowley told a packed audience at a Republic Day diaspora meeting in New York on Tuesday night, was to set the record straight about TT’s position on certain world affairs.

“The reason I haven’t been here before to a General Assembly is because it coincides with budget preparations every year. So coming here for a whole week, with the budget due in a few days, has always been very difficult. But this year, because of the number of things that we have (going on) and (that) our name has been called in, I determined that whatever is happening at home I must come to put our position on record.”

He also praised TT’s position in the world where, even though small, the country has made significant impact, especially at the United Nations. This includes permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Penelope Beckles’ role as the current chair of UN Women (which ends this year), as well as a vice president of this year’s General Assembly (which ends next September).

“Being a small country, we have done very well.

“I tell you that so you can understand that for a small country that we are well recognised and respected (within) the UN.”

The eager crowd welcomed the Prime Minister’s address as he gave them an overview of what was happening in TT. “Every time I see you, you are always excited about what’s happening at home.”

He gave a summary of the country’s economic situation since 2015, including an update on the restructuring of Petrotrin and the pending sale of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery to the Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union, announced last Friday.

“Cabinet made a decision after the final evaluation out of the top three proposals (out of 77) and we chose the best. The best proposal came from a company owned by OWTU, who offered the government the best terms and conditions for the refinery. What that means, is that the OWTU is now in a position to go to its bankers and whoever is supporting it and has been given six weeks to come back to the government with their full proposal. As long as they can do that, the government will stand with them to ensure that the refinery (resumes) in the shortest possible time.”

But, he said, a refinery is not a chemistry set. “A refinery is a serious piece of equipment. It is a billion-dollar industry and they are embarking on something no other union is embarking on in TT, which is to run a serious business in the marketplace. So, a lot of the conversation will have to change. A lot of the attitude will have to change, and a lot of the investment will have to change because the taxpayer of TT is no longer (involved) and the new owner – the assets will be transferred to the union — is in charge of that responsibility.” He said the government had made it quite clear from the start that it is prepared to support the union “because we want the business to stay alive in TT.

“On that basis, when we made the announcement on who was selected, the government indicated we would give them three years to pay and we would give them a moratorium of three years before (they make) any payment. What that will do is to allow them to more easily raise the money that is required to start the refinery and have a cash flow to keep the refinery going. An operating refinery is of more benefit – a serious economic benefit (especially) in south Trinidad and the government will give them any assistance provided they (have) serious proposals and so far they have demonstrated a level of seriousness.”

The Prime Minister also faced a lengthy question and answer session from the diaspora, many of whom had questions similar to people at home, including crime and illegal ammunition, public service delivery, climate change and flooding and marijuana legislation. The first question, though, was from a man who asked if the next time he comes home to Trinidad, he could fly into the Dr Eric Williams International Airport. Rowley said it would be his pleasure to do so, but it wasn’t as easy as it seemed. He acknowledged the country’s late first prime minister (who would have been 108 yesterday) and his wish not to have any monuments named after him in death. However, he said, he had broached the topic with Dr Williams’s family and so long as they can be persuaded and agree, he would bring a note to Cabinet to start the process.