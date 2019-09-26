Patriots on parade

Female police officers march with their weapons at the Republic Day parade on Tuesday.

Patriotism and camaraderie dominated the streets of Roxborough as curious onlookers joined interested spectators to enjoy the annual Republic Day celebrations.

On Tuesday, Tobago celebrated the nation's 43rd anniversary as a republic with a street parade, held under the auspices of Tobago East MP and Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ayanna Webster-Roy.

The parade got under way shortly after 9am from Lammy Road to Pirates Boat Yard to the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex. The parade, enjoyed by young and old, lasted approximately one hour.

Featuring in the parade were members of the Regiment, police, Fire Service, Prison Service, Air Guard, Coast Guard, Defence Force Reserves, Special Reserve Police, Cadet Force, Pathfinders and the Pentecostal crusaders. There was also participation from the girl guides and brownies.

Tobago West MP and Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe, Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles and his wife Catherine, along with presiding officer Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus and a number of THA Secretaries and Assistant Secretaries were in attendance.

Under the scorching sun and encouraged by the villagers' support, police on motorcycles showed off their riding skills, much to the delight of the crowd, who used their cellphones to capture the moment.

The parade made way for the popular cultural show later in the evening and the fireworks.