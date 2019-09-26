One wounded after Covigne Road shooting

Police are investigating the shooting of a man on Thursday afternoon.

Police said four men were liming outside a house in Covigne Road, Diego Martin, at around 12.45 pm when two men approached them and began shooting at the group.

One man was shot in his right knee and the gunmen ran away.

Residents heard the gunfire and called the police, who took the wounded man to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he received treatment.

Investigators said while they could not confirm a motive for the shooting, they suspected it may have been gang-related.