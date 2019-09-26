Not me and San Fernando hospital again

THE EDITOR: I am a retired nurse who previously worked in the UK and went to the Accident and Emergency Department at the San Fernando General Hospital with my husband on September 19 for a medical issue.

I was so sad when I saw the crowded waiting room and the poor state of healthcare in this beautiful country.

But the reason I am writing you is to share my deep concern about the attitude of a senior employee with the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA).

While walking to the radiology department my husband, who cannot walk fast, pulled aside to allow another man to pass. He was clearly in a hurry. When my husband stopped the man bumped into him. I held on to my husband to prevent him from falling over.

The person turned to my husband, steupsed and said loudly what sounded like, “Stupid old man.” I said, “Excuse me” but the person just steupsed and walked off.

A wards maid who saw what happened told me he was a SWRHA official.

I was heart-broken by this behaviour because my husband is a weak diabetic and very sick. I want the Minister of Health to take a closer look at the people hired in the health services in these positions.

I tried to go to the security area but the wards maid told me it was to the back of the old hospital and I was too tired to make that long walk.

I don’t want to go anywhere close to that hospital again.

FRANCESSA VALDEZ

Pleasantville