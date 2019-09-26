Naparima remain ahead of the pack

These secondary school footballers, who represent Naparima College (blue) and St Agustine (white), vie for the ball in their SSFL match,at Lewis St, San Fernando,yesterday.

NAPARIMA remained ahead of the pack in the Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division after a 3-2 victory over St Augustine yesterday, at the Lewis Street Ground, San Fernando.

In a round five contest, the 2018 champions Naparima notched their fourth win of the season to push their points tally to 13, one more than Presentation San Fernando, who cruised past East Mucurapo 3-0, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

St Mary’s and San Juan North each recorded their first wins for the season. St Mary’s defeated Malick 2-1 at the St Mary’s Ground,St Clair and San Juan North whipped their guests Trinity Moka 3-0 at Bourg Mulatresse. At the Presentation Chaguanas Ground, Carapichaima edged Pleasantville 1-0.

In the day’s other fixture, St Anthony’s took care of Trinity East 3-0 at Westmoorings.

Kai Phillip opened the scoring in the 31st minute, with a low left-footed shot past Trinity East goalkeeper Aidan Hayes, after exchanging passes with strike partner Jean-Heim McFee.

Kaihim Thomas extended the lead in the 64th minute, with a long-range freekick which sailed to the top right-hand corner of Hayes’ net.

And Jordan Barclay headed his name on the scoresheet, with 11 minutes remaining, as he met a throw from Ian Cowie and placed his header past Hayes’ right.

Sixth Round action will take place on September 28.