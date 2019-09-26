Nalis authorised under Marrakesh Treaty

Catherine Romain, Nalis’ executive director and Kenneth Suratt, executive officer, Trinidad and Tobago Blind Welfare Association sign a MOU to facilitate the effective functioning of the Marrakesh Treaty.

THE National Library and Information System (Nalis ) has been designated the “authorised entity” under the Marrakesh Treaty to facilitate access to published works for persons who are blind, visually impaired or otherwise print disabled (VIPs).

The treaty is administered by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) which is aimed toward expanding the availability of print materials in accessible formats such as Braille, large print and specialised digital audio files.

To facilitate the process of the conversion of works to accessible formats for VIPs, on September 4 Nalis signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Trinidad and Tobago Blind Welfare Association (TTBWA). Both parties are expected to combine their resources to, among other things, provide content for VIPs throughout TT as well as provide literacy training to VIPs in accessible format, said a media release.

Since 2001 Nalis has facilitated training programmes to the visually-impaired that give independence through technology. In 2004, Nalis was named winner of the Prime Minister’s Innovating for Service Excellence Award – Making a Difference to People – The Social Inclusion Award for Services to the Blind and Visually Impaired person in Society.

VIP services, including Braille material, Job Access with Speech (JAWS) software, voice synthesiser, Braille typewriters, OCR reading machines for reading documents, and other equipment are currently offered at select Nalis public libraries across the country.