Morvant teen held in relation to Tacarigua break-ins

An Arouca man staying in the US was able to see an intruder inside his Tacarigua home and called his friend to check on the house. The friend noticed a broken window and several rooms ransacked.

The man in turn called the police who went to the scene and where they found the 19-year-old Morvant man in a white Almera near the house.

This led to police arresting a Morvant man believed to be behind a series of robberies in the area.

Police said the man was looking at the live CCTV feed of his Savannah Drive home while abroad at about 10 am on Wednesday when he noticed an intruder inside his house.