Missing pharmacists

TOO many pharmacies are operating without pharmacists present, revealed Pharmaceutical Society of TT president Junia Forde-Walcott at Wednesday’s sitting of the JSC on Local Authorities, Service Commissions and Statutory Authorities. She replied to queries from JSC member Esmond Forde.

Forde-Walcott said a licence may be issued to a pharmacy on the basis of the owner being a pharmacist, yet that person could be absent from the pharmacy to actually help patients. “Only inspections reveal this,” she said.

The licence with the pharmacist’s name and photo is supposed to be on display prominently in the pharmacy, she said. However there is no similar display required for a relief pharmacist who may have been hired

Forde-Walcott said by law only a qualified pharmacist may fill the prescription, or alternatively an assistant under supervision.

“If you cannot identify who is the pharmacist, they should not be filling your prescription.”

Forde-Walcott said a pharmacy must run on ethics using a proper relief pharmacist or with staff inviting patients to return when the pharmacist returns.

“You need to verify and the only verification is constant inspection.”

SuperPharm CEO Glenn Maharaj this was not an issue for them as their branches always have qualified pharmacists present. “We have them in white jackets, to identify the pharmacist on duty.”

Ministry of Health principal pharmacist Anesa Doodnath-Siboo said public pharmacies were also properly staffed by qualified pharmacists. “With the pubic health system it is only a pharmacist operating, or a dispensary clerk or pharmacy assistant under supervision by the pharmacist.”

Pharmacy Board president Andrew Rahaman said the board lacked the funds to hire inspectors, unlike in past years. “We need funding to employ inspectors (to) assist us with that.”