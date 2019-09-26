Ministry urges farmers to make claims for TS Karen loss

An agricultural holding in Aranguez North on Monday September 23, 2019. PHOTO COURTESY MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries is encouraging all farmers to visit the ministry's extension offices to make claims for losses arising from Tropical Storm Karen.

Senior corporate communications officer, Brent Zephyrine, said as of yesterday no farmers had made claims. He said, while usually only farmers registered with the ministry qualify for compensation, the Cabinet may decide to include others when allocating funds, so no one is discouraged from doing so.

In a media release, the ministry said a team from Engineering and Regional Administration North Divisions were out early on Monday assessing the damage to agricultural holdings in Aranguez North. They also assisted farmers by supplying drainage pumps to remove flood waters from fields.

“Extension officers of the ministry attributed the loss of produce to the multiple breaches of the San Juan river – caused by the illegal cutting of the raised river bank – which adversely impacted several areas along its path.”

It said farmers of various flood-prone food production areas in north Trinidad told Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat there were no signs of flood-affected fields in the Maloney, Piarco and Orange Grove communities.

Rambharat said, “Orange Grove could do with a clean-up as there are signs of a blocked drain due to overgrown bush so I have asked our engineering division to look at that. In Aranguez South, farmers were not affected but in Aranguez North most fields are under water. The main cause is the illegal cutting of the raised river bank in certain places, and that allowed a free flow of water from the swollen river channel straight into the fields.”

He added that farms in Moruga and Tabaquite showed no signs of significant damage, but several fields in Mt Lambert were flooded out on Sunday.

In addition, MP for St Joseph, Terrence Deyalsingh said the San Juan Laventille Regional Corporation was in the process of completing assessments for the area. On Monday he said lower Mt Lambert and Bamboo Number One was hit the hardest. He said there were crews cleaning up debris on the road and in homes. They also had pumps pumping out water from properties.

“I have also made my constituency office available (on Thursday) from 9 am to 1 pm when officials will be present to handle claims.” He said people would need to walk with identification, estimates and, if possible, photos of damages.