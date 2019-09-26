Man stabbed to death by teen relative

Stock photo

An argument ended in death this afternoon when a 33-year-old Diego Martin man was stabbed by a teenaged relative at his home.

Police said Matthew St John got into an argument with his 19-year-old relative at his Hibiscus River Estate home.

St John had a knife at the time, but his relative snatched the knife and stabbed him several times.

Residents heard the commotion and called the police.

Diego Martin Police went to the scene and arrested the teen. St John was declared dead.