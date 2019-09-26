Judges reserve decision in rape appeal

Photo: Jeff Mayers

THREE appellate court judges have reserved their decision in the appeal of a former police officer who was jailed for 17 years with hard labour for raping a teenager who went to a police station to make a report some 18 years ago.

Harry Ramlochan appealed his June 2017 conviction for raping the then 17-year-old girl inside the San Fernando Police Station where she and her mother went to report a domestic dispute on May 5, 2001.

Presiding over the appeal are Justices Prakash Moosai, Mark Mohammed and Judith Jones.

In his appeal, argued by attorneys Rajiv Persad and Christophe Rodriguez, Ramlochan faulted the trial judge’s handling of the case, in particular her directions to the jury as well as the admittance of prejudicial evidence.

“The judge’s directions fell short,” Persad argued, as he pointed to evidence which, he said, should not have been allowed at the trial nor should it have been included in the judge’s directions.

He also complained of the disproportionate weighing of the evidence of two doctors who testified at the trial.

According to the victim’s testimony at the trial, on Saturday May 5, 2001 she went with her mother to the San Fernando Police Station to make a report that her mother had been beaten by a relative.

Ramlochan took the mother inside to make the report and then said he wanted to take a statement from her daughter. Her mother advised her to go with him.

The said that Ramlochan took her to a dormitory where he asked her if she had ever had sex. She told him she was waiting until marriage.

She said Ramlochan then tried to hug and kiss her and left the station. On his return he offered her a drink of rum but she also refused. She also refused the money Ramlochan offered her when he took her to the Court and Process Office.

The jury heard the police officer became upset and closed the door and pushed her against a cabinet and forcefully kissed her and bit her lips. He then pushed her against a wall and pulled down her pants and underwear. He pushed her on a sponge on the ground where he raped her. She was able to identify the sponge, which contained spermatozoa, and it was this evidence that was labelled as prejudicial by Ramlochan’s attorneys at the appeal.

In his defence, Ramlochan denied having sex with the then 17-year-old.

State attorneys Travers Sinanan and Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Angelica Teelucksingh-Ramoutar argued that the evidence relating to the spermatozoa on the piece of sponge was not linked to Ramlochan so no prejudice was suffered by him.

“The fact that evidence is inadmissible does not make it prejudicial,” he contended.

Sinanan said the judge was careful in her directions to the jury and gave strong warnings on how they should treat with the evidence and urged them to exercise caution when assessing the evidence.

In countering the appeal, he said Ramlochan suffered no prejudice or a miscarriage of justice.