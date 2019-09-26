Haynes: House promise is election ploy

Anita Haynes

THE Government’s offer of housing units to those people buying HDC housing bonds is just an empty political gimmick, Opposition Senator Anita Haynes told the Senate yesterday during debate on the Government Savings Bonds (Amendment) Bill 2019.

“It is a dream the PNM is trying to sell them one year before an election, one year before facing polls.” She said the Government was mouthing the bond idea as being a “game changer,” but so many of their other supposed game changers have already failed.

“What the Government is selling to the people of TT are not just bonds but dreams. I want to warn them not to trifle with people’s emotions. Home ownership has an emotional attachment.”

Haynes said the Government has said its policy objective was to supply more rental accommodation, yet in contrast the HDC housing bonds are now being touted as a means to allow individuals home ownership.

She said Government must actually build more homes for people, as bonds alone cannot house people

A document said HDC can only build 2,000 housing units per year, so that the current backlog (about 175,000 applicants) will never be satisfied. Haynes queried Imbert’s past promise to deliver 6,000 units by 2020 and thereafter 3,000 annually. “It has to be by magic,” she scoffed, likening him to a magician.

“None of you could tell us ‘This is your home you are saving towards.’ Show us the homes we are saving towards! It is a phantom.

“‘Re-elect us and I’m promising you we’ll build 3,000 homes a year,’ but you haven’t built a house yet.”

Accusing the Government of being callous in making false promises for the serious business of housing, Haynes said, “They must know they are not talking the truth. If you know you cannot deliver, call elections and allow someone who can deliver.”