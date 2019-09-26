Gunmen ransack Carenage home searching for target

File photo

A Carenage woman was left shaken when two gunmen ransacked her home in search of a target early Wednesday morning.

Police said the 51-year-old the woman was awoken to the sound of gunfire outside her Mt Pleasant Road, Carenage home at around 3.15 am.

When she looked outside she saw two masked men who forced her to open the door.

On entering the men asked, "Where the man?"

When she told them she did not know who they were talking about, the gunmen searched the house, while her five children were asleep in another room.

The men stole two phones before leaving.