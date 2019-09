Furniture needed

THE EDITOR: I appeal to Minister of Education Anthony Garcia to please respond to the cries of my daughter and her classmates who have no furniture in their classroom at Tranquillity Secondary School.

Parents were told that the principal had informed the minister over a year now and nothing has been done.

If I could have purchased the chairs and tables I would rather than go through this. Please help, Mr Minister.

SUSAN DUNCAN

via e-mail