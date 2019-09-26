Firemen, civilians injured after early morning collision

A fire tender lies on its side after a collision along Independence Square, early this morning. PHOTO COURTESY SOCIAL MEDIA

THREE fire officers and two others are receiving treatment for injuries after an early morning collision along Independence Square, downtown Port of Spain today.

Newsday spoke with acting chief fire officer Marlon Smith, who confirmed the accident happened at around 5 am when the fire tender carrying the officers collided with a silver Nissan Wingroad, causing the truck to tip over onto its side.

He said the officers were responding to a fire in St Barbs, but were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment and testing.

He said the fire tender was moved just after 10 am and said while the damages looked serious, a preliminary assessment of the vehicle would have to be done to determine what repairs would be necessary.

Smith also said the tender involved in the accident was relatively new.