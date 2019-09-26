Demolition notice, but Sando magistrates’ court still standing

The dilapidated and abandoned San Fernando Magistrates' Court building. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON

ALTHOUGH a public notice was issued by the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC) indicating demolition of the condemned magistrate’s court was scheduled to start last Friday, the building remained standing up until Wednesday.

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello said because of the disruption the demolition can create to the many surrounding institutions, including the police station, city hall, the high court, churches and many schools, as well as traffic congestion, a decision was made to do demolition work only on weekends.

To questions that these concerns were not factored in before the notice was issued, Regrello said the SFCC was only following the directive of the Judiciary when it issued the notice.

“Work has started,” Regrello said on Wednesday.

“Work started last Friday, but they (workers) are doing internal work. All the cupboards, air-conditioning units and whatever could be salvaged is being moved out of the building.

“There will be no demolition between Monday to Friday. I anticipate it may take about one month to complete.”

The unsightly building has been covered with a yellow tarpaulin for almost two years. It was initially closed to remove asbestos from the roof. However, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said demolition was recommended because of structural damage caused by the 6.9 magnitude earthquake in August 2018.

Since then, the magistrates’ courts have been operating on a shift system with the high court.

In an earlier interview with the Newsday, Al-Rawi said there were no immediate plans for the area after the demolition. He said the judiciary was looking for another developmental purpose for the site.

As members of the Assembly of Southern Lawyers (ASL) continue to clamour for adequate space to practice, Al-Rawi promised a new court will be built “with alacrity” at the corner of Sutton Street and Irving Park, San Fernando.

He said the project had Cabinet approval and tenders were out, but they had to raise the financing.

Only last week, ASL president Michael Rooplal issued a statement saying no work has started on the site which once housed the Trinidad Islandwide Cane Farmers’ Association.

Rooplal said the ceremonial opening of the new law term last week was no cause for celebration as they continue to practise under dire circumstances.

The ASL said the current arrangement has not only resulted in inefficiency and inconvenience in the delivery of justice in San Fernando, but it is frustrating the rights of litigants and accused people to have their cases determined in a timely manner.