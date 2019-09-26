Citizens urged to show more love International Day for Peace:

JCI Peace Project chair Darianne Phillips, left, lights a candle at the International Day for Peace on Saturday.

KAREECE NELSON

DESPITE the impending threat of bad weather on Saturday evening there was still a good turnout to observe International Day of Peace, at the Gardenside carpark, Scarborough.

As the turbulence brewed in the atmosphere, the faces of those gathered were illuminated with the glow of candles as prayers and songs calling for peace and positivity were uttered.

"We must be willing to set aside our selfish agendas and work together for the common good, for the building up of communities, residents and our country, by extension," said Secretary of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour Marslyn Melville Jack during the Junior Chamber International (JCI) candle light vigil.

Melville-Jack quote the bible as she urged attendees to show brotherly love to all.

"If we should love each other as much as we love ourselves – one of things that our heavenly father tells us to practice – a greater measure of peace will be realised.

"The global peace index 2019 report that is published by the Institute for Economics and Peace revealed that Trinidad and Tobago is ranked 93rd out of 163 countries. On a regional level TT is ranked seventh, we have significant work to do in order to improve our country's ranking. It may seem to be a daunting challenge but through our collective efforts and our innate passion, this can be achieved."

The 52nd president of JCI West Indies and current Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Environment, Kwesi Des Vignes, reminded the crowd gathered of an excerpt of the JCI creed.

"Faith in God and the brotherhood of man transcends the sovereignty of nations," he said.

"Peace is not just about the absence of violence; that's what Nelson Mandela said as well, it is really just that environment that everybody can flourish. It is very important that everyone possesses the trait of understanding – understanding between family members, friends, members in JCI, even the Prime Minister and the High Commissioner; we must all have understanding because it is the first step to peace."

Des Vignes challenged the audience to find inner peace in their own unique way because "inner peace, understanding and faith in God will put us well on our way to achieve world peace."

Closing out the night was vice chairman of the JCI Peace Project Devon Dillon, who reminded those gathered that "peace ensures that everyone can see the positive outcome even in the worst situation.

"The objective of peace is to let it begin with the person in you and my mirror. We live in a world where we won't always agree with one another but it is our own social responsibility, because we must always think of the next generation to come."